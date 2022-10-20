From baking soda to apple cider vinegar, 5 home remedies to whiten teeth

Your teeth’s colour may gradually and subtly change over time. Teeth can look more yellow or darken, especially as you grow older. The yellowish dentin underlying the surface enamel can be more visible. The second layer of calcified tissue under the outer enamel layer is called dentin. There are various alternatives to traditional ways if you want to whiten your teeth. However, you must take precautions when using at-home whitening solutions as they can harm your teeth if used improperly or over an extended period of time. You can be at risk relating to cavities and sensitivity if you wear away too much of your enamel.

Here are some natural home remedies to get rid of your yellow teeth without suffering any side effects:

Brushing and flossing

A tried-and-true way to maintain your smile looking its best is to practise good dental hygiene. Brushing your teeth with toothpaste will help remove surface stains gently. Even if it has additional components, whitening toothpaste functions the same way and doesn’t bleach your teeth. Flossing removes food particles and germs that could congeal into plaque, which darkens and dulls the surface of your teeth.

Oil-pulling method

Ayurvedic medicine uses this method frequently. To draw out bacteria, you swish a spoonful of oil around in your mouth for up to 20 minutes, preferably sesame, coconut, or olive oil. Although there is little evidence to support it, a recent study has indicated that consuming coconut oil could reduce tooth decay.

Baking soda

It scrapes away stains since it is a gentle abrasive. You can try making your own baking soda paste, but switching to toothpaste containing sodium bicarbonate will likely produce better results. According to studies, surface stains can be removed over time by brushing with products containing baking soda.

Fruits and vegetables

The body and teeth can benefit from fruits and vegetables. While they can’t replace brushing, crisp, fresh fruits and veggies can aid in removing plaque while you chew. Fruits like strawberries, apples, and pineapple are among those said to help whiten teeth.

Apple cider vinegar

Very little amounts of apple cider vinegar can be used to whiten teeth. Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and six cups of water can be combined to make a mouthwash. For 30 seconds, swish the mixture and then wash your teeth with clean water.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.