Chronic sinusitis can last for a very long period of time and is characterised by year-round allergies, frequent colds and a weak immune system. However, there are some natural remedies that help to deal with the symptoms in a better way

Sinuses refer to the air filled cavities that often occur because of viruses. The condition is triggered by a cold that leads to inflammation and swelling of sinuses. This leads to buildup of mucus in the nose. These four pairs of cavities are found in the head connected by narrow channels. These channels work as a drainage that helps in keeping the nose clean and free of bacteria.

Sinus infection occurs when these channels get filled with air, causing blockage of the path in the nose. Acute sinusitis usually happens because of cold, and even sometimes from allergies. Its cause is not always obvious.

Chronic sinusitis on the other hand can last for a very long period of time and is characterised by year-round allergies, frequent colds and a weak immune system.

However, there are some natural remedies that help to deal with the symptoms in a better way:

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple Cider vinegar is known for its health benefits. It is beneficial because of its antibacterial properties that help to treat cold, allergies, cough, or flu. You are advised to take 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar when you start feeling allergic. Turmeric: Turmeric is popular for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is considered to be the most effective for the treatment of sinus symptoms. All you have to do is add a pinch of turmeric to your hot tea and consume it. This will help you in flushing out the mucus accumulated in the nose channels and thus unclog the nasal passages. Stay Hydrated: Staying hydrated helps to keep your sinuses moist so you feel better. This also decreases the thickness of sinus mucus so it flows out easily. Take Steam: Take steam treatment using a bowl of hot water and a towel. You may add menthol or eucalyptus oils to the water, if you like. Place the towel over your head, so that it falls along the sides of the bowl. This helps to trap the steam inside. You should do this until the steam dissipates. Eucalyptus Oil: This essential oil is very beneficial for fighting a sinus infection. It also helps to strengthen your respiratory health. All you have to do is pour a few drops of Eucalyptus oil in your handkerchief and breathe it. This will immediately provide relief from nasal congestion.

