Cholesterol problems are very common in people these days. While high cholesterol is not considered to be dangerous, it is the root cause of many diseases if not taken care of at the right time. Eating a lot of fatty food, drinking or smoking could lead to high cholesterol levels in your blood. Doing exercise is important. People with chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at a higher risk of having high cholesterol. The biggest problem is that most of the time, this is a silent issue, as it shows no apparent symptoms, that fatal attack can happen out of nowhere. Look out for these warning signs in your body that are indicative of high cholesterol:

Numb legs: One symptom of high cholesterol is a numb sensation in your legs and feet. It happens when there is plaque formation in arteries and other blood vessels. Pain and uncomfortable, tingling sensation in arms and legs is another symptom and this happens as the blood gets obstructed from reaching the arms and feet.

Acne: Due to an increase in cholesterol, small pimples appear on the face. Along with this, small red-coloured grains start appearing around the eyes and nose.

Pale Nails: As plaque gets deposited in your arteries, it makes the arteries narrow, with large deposits completely blocking them. When the extra cholesterol narrows your arteries, it limits the blood flow to various parts of your body, including your nails. This can make your nails pale.

Xanthelasma: There is a yellow growth that happens on the corners of your eyelids next to your nose. This is one of the early warning signs that cholesterol deposits have begun. This is an indication of future heart problems.

Heat rash or sweat rash: When the cholesterol level in your body increases, the problem of heat rash happens on the face. But some people ignore it. This may be harmful for you. Although heat rash on your face may happen because of many reasons, the main cause is high cholesterol.

