The United Nations has declared 30 July as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

The occasion of Friendship Day falls on 7 August this year. Although the United Nations has declared 30 July as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August. The occasion celebrates the unique bond that one shares with their friends.

The United Nations-designated International Friendship Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. If you are planning to celebrate the occasion by sending a gift to your friend, we have curated a list of ideas that might help you.

Go traditional

A traditional friendship day gift is a friendship band and a greeting card. If you are too confused to select which gift would make your friend happy, go with the friendship band and a greeting card that can work as a symbolic token of your bond.

DIY gifts

Nothing expresses deep love for your friend like a hand made item. You can write them a letter or make some creative DIY gifts and handcrafts to express your love for your friend. Adding a personalised touch to the gift will only make it more special. Go for photo frames that capture a special message or a moment, or you can even give them a Polaroid camera to create more tangible moments that can be cherished.

Make them feel luxurious

If you are the kind of friend who believes in grand gestures, we suggest you invest in something like a wrist watch or a jewellery item that will always remind them of your bond. We suggest you find the likes and dislikes of your friend when choosing a gift for them. One can even plan a fun dinner night with their friend because the most precious gift will always be time.

