Friendship Day 2022: 5 things you can do to become a good friend

Friendship Day is celebrated to mark the importance of friends in our lives and our bond with them. While 30 July has been declared as Friendship Day by the United Nations, India also celebrates it on the first Sunday of August every year. The day will be celebrated on 7 August in 2022. Friends are one of the most precious gifts given by God. Without them, handling stress at the time of trouble can become really hard. So that we don’t forget their importance in our lives, this day is celebrated. There are many types of friends. What kind of a buddy are you? Hopefully, you are striving to be a good one. So, how can you become a better friend? Continue reading to find some things you can try.

How to be a good friend:

Support your friend:

What’s the point of having a friend who is not there for you when you need them? A true friend will never back out from helping you or supporting you. So, always be there for your friends. Maybe your friend wants to be a musician. Instead of making fun of them when your buddy plays an instrument, just say how proud you are feeling as at least they are trying and striving to become good at the skill.

Be loyal:

Don’t be one of those friends who says something on the face of their buddies and does the complete opposite. You must have met those kinds of people in your life who will tell you how sorry they feel in you are facing any trouble, but make fun of your problems behind your back. These are not loyal friends. Be honest and loyal with your pals always.

Be a good listener:

When you properly listen to, and understand, each other, the bond of friendship strengthens even more. If you want a long-lasting friendship, be a good listener.

Respect each other boundaries:

Don’t be controlling, and respect your friend’s boundaries and personal space. Try to understand the motive behind their actions, even if you might not agree with them. Learn to be supportive of your friend's choices.

Give your time:

You should take out some time from your busy schedule to check on your friends. Most of the time, friendships break when people don’t give each other a little of their time.

Trying these tips out will revitalise your friendships.

