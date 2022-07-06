Four reasons why you should add pears to your diet according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra

These fruits can help in lowering cholesterol, provide relief from constipation and are even said to have anti-cancerous properties

Pears are a favourite of many people. These crunchy, juicy and delicious fruits can brighten any recipe that they are part of. But did you know that pears also have several health benefits?

These fruits can help in lowering cholesterol, provide relief from constipation and are even said to have anti-cancerous properties. So it’s no surprise that nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared an Instagram post on the benefits of pears. Check it out:

Here are four reasons why you must eat pears, according to Lovneet Batra:

Lowers cholesterol:

Pears contain high quantities of pectin, a type of fibre, which binds itself to fatty substances in the digestive tract and helps eliminate them. The pectin present in the fruit lowers the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), triglycerides and very low density lipoprotein (VLDL) in the body, which in turn reduces the risk of high cholesterol.

Has anti-diabetic properties:

Pears have high amount of fibers, which can maintain blood glucose levels in diabetic people.

Aids in relieving constipation:

The pectin present in pears makes it a gentle laxative. Daily consumption of the fruit can help you get relief from constipation and other digestive issues.

Anti-cancerous properties:

Eating pears on a daily basis can help lower the risk of lung, esophageal, and bladder cancer. The fruit contains ursolic acid, which prevents aromatase activity. The isoquercitrin in pears also helps maintain DNA integrity. These factors lower the risk of cancer, according to Batra.

If you are planning to become more health-conscious and want to add pears to your daily diet, here are some ways you can do it:

Add it in a salad: A salad with pears, walnuts and your favourite fruits and veggies is sure to be a great accompaniment to your lunch.

Make a smoothie: Mix pears, bananas and milk to create a yummy and healthy smoothie.

Add it in desserts: You can also use the fruit to create delicious recipes like pear rabri. The dessert will surely leave you wanting more.

