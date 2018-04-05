FotoFest 2018, the largest display of Indian photography in the US, comments on culture, conflict

The 17th edition of Houston's FotoFest features 47 leading and emerging photographic and new media artists of Indian origin, working both in India and around the globe. The exhibition is ambitious, presenting a diverse range of approaches and ideas.
Organised by lead curator Sunil Gupta and FotoFest Executive Director Steven Evans, INDIA/ Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art addresses issues as varied as caste and class, gender and sexuality, activism and conflict, racism, religion, nationalism, new technologies and development, the environment, human settlement, migration, and integration.
© Anusha Yadav, Gandhari, 2017. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Anusha Yadav, Radica and Doodica, Conjoined Twins, 2016. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Anusha Yadav, Georgia O'Keefe, 2016. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Anusha Yadav, Mehr-un-Nissa, 2016. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Anusha Yadav, Poornima, 2016. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Anusha Yadav, Pooradam Thirunal Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, 2017. From the series Impersonations, courtesy of the artist
© Max Kandhola, u fucking paki, 2017. From the series Roti Kapda aur Makaan, courtesy of the artist
© Max Kandhola, u fucking paki, 2017. From the series Roti Kapda aur Makaan, courtesy of the artist
© Max Kandhola, u fucking paki, 2017. From the series Roti Kapda aur Makaan, courtesy of the artist
© Max Kandhola, u fucking paki, 2017. From the series Roti Kapda aur Makaan, courtesy of the artist
© Indu Antony, Quickgun Murugan. From the series Manifest, 2012, courtesy of the artist
© Indu Antony, Dabbang Cop. From the series Manifest, 2012, courtesy of the artist
© Indu Antony, Alex Chettan the Coconut Seller. From the series Manifest, 2012, courtesy of the artist
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 14:51 PM
| Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 14:57 PM