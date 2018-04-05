1/14
© Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Feather Indian, Dot Indian, 2004, From the series An Indian from India, 2001–2007, Courtesy of the Artist and sepiaEYE Gallery, New York
© Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Quanah & Annu, American, 2003, From the series An Indian from India, 2001–2007, Courtesy of the Artist and sepiaEYE Gallery, New York
© Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Red Indian Brown Indian, 2001, From the series An Indian from India, 2001–2007, Courtesy of the Artist and sepiaEYE Gallery, New York
© Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Dots, 2001, From the series An Indian from India, 2001–2007, Courtesy of the Artist and sepiaEYE Gallery, New York
© Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, War Paint, 2001, From the series An Indian from India, 2001–2007, Courtesy of the Artist and sepiaEYE Gallery, New York
© Manoj Kumar Jain, Dancer Wearing Headgear, Village Rawbeda, 2004, From the series Forgotten Frames, 2002-2008, Courtesy of the Artist
© Manoj Kumar Jain, Dancer Portrait, Village Rawbeda, 2004, From the series Forgotten Frames, 2002-2008, Courtesy of the Artist
© Manoj Kumar Jain, Returning from Successful Hunt, en Route, Dantewada, 2008, From the series Forgotten Frames, 2002-2008, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
© Anita Dube, Untitled, from the series I-32 TARA, 2001, Courtesy of the Artist
