Foods that can protect you from harmful effects of air pollution
Air pollution has a severe impact on our health, causing damage to our lungs, heart, kidneys, and even brain. There are foods that can help us reduce this damage and boost immunity that enables us to fight better against pollution
The air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to be a cause of worry with the AQI levels in the ‘very-poor category.’ With smog, it has become really difficult to breathe as well as see around. These high levels of air pollution can have a serious impact on health as it may give rise to a number of conditions, including skin and mental health problems and even heart diseases. Air pollution has a severe impact on our health, causing damage to our lungs, heart, kidneys, and even brain. There are foods that can help us reduce this damage and boost immunity that enables us to fight better against pollution:
Amla: Amla is one of the most important winter foods. It is high in Vitamin C content and helps to prevent cellular damage. Amla must be a part of your vegetable juice every day.
Broccoli: You can have it either raw or include it in your green-salad, or may cook it with your meal. Cooking reduces its content of Vitamin C and Sulforaphane. This is because both of them are heat-sensitive compounds.
Spinach: You should make your diet healthy by keeping a number of green vegetables in your diet. Green-leafy vegetables consist of a pigment called chlorophyll which is a very powerful antioxidant. They help to fight-off the free radicals inside your body that can cause harm if their concentration in the body increases.
Curcumin: The most active ingredient of turmeric, curcumin is very much necessary to fight air pollution. It is its anti-inflammatory effect that prevents infection in lungs.
Fish: Fish is a very good source of omega-3 fatty acids. It is believed that omega-3 fatty acids help to fight inflammation in the brain and even protects the body from heart diseases like arrhythmia, heart failure and heart attack. Omega-3 helps to protect the brain from neurotoxins like lead and mercury, which are found in air pollution.
