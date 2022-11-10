Winters are here! Just like your skin, your lips may get affected by the cold weather. Most people get dry lips during this time. The winter season can cause extreme dryness. But thankfully, appropriate winter lip care and the use of moisturising products can protect your lips from the chill. Lips are considered to be the softest part of our face. They are delicate and get dry easily as they do not have glands to produce moisture. They need more care just for this reason. Here are a few tips that you can follow to ensure that your lips are protected from cold. Also, no matter how dry they are, they can be back to normal:

Apply a lip balm: You should apply a lip balm at night before going to bed to get rid of any dryness that you may experience while you are sleeping. This can be considered as an overnight lip mask that helps to prevent cracked lips. Scrubbing: You should use lip scrubs for your lips. Scrubbing helps you to get rid of dead skin cells. It even removes the upper layer of dead skin cells. It helps to give you soft and smooth lips. Do not lick your lips: Some of us have the habit of licking lips thinking that this will keep them moisturised but instead it makes the lips dry out further. The enzymes in the saliva may help in the digestion of food but can irritate lips. Stay hydrated: You should keep yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water. We all drink less water in winters as our body does not sweat as much, this is one of the reasons your skin and lips feel and look dry and dull. When your body is hydrated well, it shows on your skin. So make sure that you drink an appropriate amount of water. Eat a vitamin rich diet: To keep your lips soft and supple, make sure that your diet consists of vitamins and minerals that your body needs. Vitamin A is very important for the lips. You can get it in fish oil, dairy products, carrots, apricots, egg yolks, spinach, and cabbage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.