Junk food cravings can be a major obstacle in our weight loss journey, or any of the fitness goals that we are trying to achieve. Beverages like latte, coffee, milkshakes and cakes or other desserts are high in calories. If we consume these daily, monitoring the portions is very important. You can either fight your junk food cravings or may give in to the temptation. It’s perfectly ok to treat yourself with your favourite junk food, especially when you eat in small portions that help you to stay within your calorie requirements for the day. But if you are consuming it in excess and binge eating, it becomes a problem. If the sight, memory, smell, or even a picture of your favourite junk food is enough to trigger your cravings, here are some of the ways to help you control it:

Drink water: If you feel like having a specific food, drink a large glass of water and then wait a few minutes. Your craving might go away, because you might actually be just thirsty. Keep healthy food: If you want to stop yourself from consuming junk all the time, keep healthy food at home. Instead of having unhealthy chips, namkeen or cookies, fulfill your hunger requirements with nuts like almonds and walnuts. Don’t skip meals: When you are not feeling hungry, it is a lot easier to avoid any cravings. Don’t skip your regular meals. Begin your day with a healthy breakfast and then follow it up with a nutritious lunch and dinner. Spinach extract: Spinach extract helps to delay fat digestion, which raises the levels of hormones that reduce your appetite and hunger. The supplement is easily available in the market. Exercise: Whether your cravings are because of hunger, boredom or lack of motivation, heading out to the gym could help you to maintain your diet goals. Exercise not only helps to distract you from your cravings, but also reduces them significantly.

