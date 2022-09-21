Alcoholism is a condition that is usually characterised by unhealthy drinking patterns. People with this condition are often unable to control their drinking and may continue to consume it even if it impacts their daily lives.

Watching your loved ones struggling with a drinking problem can be both painful and frustrating. Your near ones may be disrupting their family life and even neglecting their responsibilities. An alcohol use disorder can range from mild to severe. Mild patterns may turn into more serious complications. Early treatment and intervention can be used to help people with alcohol use disorder.

While it’s dependent on a person’s willingness to quit alcohol, here are some of the ways in which you can help them kick the habit:

Talk to them: Tell your loved one about how their drinking problem worries you and the impact it has on their health, your relationship, and your family as a whole. Be kind and patient.

Consider taking them for treatment: An alcoholic may not be ready to seek professional help. However, rehabilitation facilities are important for people suffering from alcohol addiction. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms may be intense, relapse is common, but it is difficult to overcome addiction without this support.

Offer your support: We need to understand that you can’t force someone to go for treatment. All we can do is offer help. It’s up to them, if they want to take it. Be empathetic, non-judgmental, and sincere. Imagine yourself in the same situation and then act accordingly.

Suggest activities that do not involve drinking: Try to divert attention of the person with alcohol use disorder with other activities.

Try to intervene: Approaching someone to discuss your issues is different from an intervention. An intervention has more involvement. It involves planning and suggesting how this can be corrected.

