Most of us are addicted to social media today. Whether you use it to connect with friends and relatives or for watching videos, social media is the go to thing for each one of us. Binging Netflix or scrolling on Facebook, in a world dominated by technology and smart devices, losing minutes and hours is something very common these days.

These websites and apps are eating away most of our time, so much so that it has now turned into an addiction. Social media addiction can quickly eat away at the precious time that could be spent developing skills, enjoying time with loved ones, or exploring the outside world. Studies have shown that it can also cause mental health issues like low self-esteem, feeling of loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

Are you someone, struggling with these problems? Here are some of the ways to deal with it:

Have a social media free day: At least once or twice a week, celebrate a “Social Media Free” day. It may be on a Saturday/Sunday or whichever day you feel is suitable for you.

Check your notifications once a day: Over time, we get used to the little Instagram, Whatsapp, or Facebook icon appearing on our screen. It has become a habit to check our phone regularly to see what’s new. You can check your notifications, once a day to reduce your social media usage.

Reflect on your need for Social Media: Sometimes a social media addiction may happen because of our need for attention or connection with others. Spend some time to write down your thoughts on this and try to work on how you can reduce your usage.

Turn off your phone before bed: Majority of people check social media in bed before sleeping. The issue with this is that when we are scrolling through our Instagram feed or commenting on posts on Facebook, you’re making it difficult for your brain to switch off. So turn off your phone before going to bed.

Change your password: Change your account’s password. If you feel that you cannot successfully fight the addiction on your own, then hand over the account to someone else. Have them change your account password so that you cannot access the account even when you want to. Take your password once the predetermined duration ends.

