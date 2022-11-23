One of the biggest risks anyone faces today is lung cancer. Smokers are more at risk, with the possibility of lung cancer increasing along with the number of cigarettes they’ve smoked. It is important to know what you can do to reduce your and your family’s risk of lung cancer. For example, if you quit smoking, you can reduce your chances of developing lung cancer to a great extent. It’s never too late to start working on mitigating risk factors and making lifestyle changes that can help you prevent this disease. Here are some of the things that can help:

Check your home for Radon: Radon is a gas that is emitted from decaying natural uranium in the soil. It is among the major causes of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second major cause of lung cancer overall.

Eat fruits and vegetables: Choose a diet with lots of fruits and vegetables as they contain a lot of vitamins and nutrients. Do not take large doses of vitamins in pill form, as that may prove to be harmful.

Be aware of your family history: If any of your immediate family members have had lung cancer, then you are at a higher risk of getting it. Both genetic and environmental factors are important.

Exercise daily: There is some evidence to show that regular exercise lowers your risk of getting lung cancer, especially in people who smoke or used to smoke. If you have been diagnosed with lung cancer, being physically active helps reduce symptoms like depression, tiredness, and anxiety.

Limit alcohol consumption: Heavy alcohol use is linked with increased chances of getting lung cancer.

Consuming more than seven beers or hard drinks per day is linked with a greater risk of lung cancer in comparison to not consuming alcohol.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.