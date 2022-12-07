Social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are a good way to stay in touch with family and friends but on the other hand, these platforms raise privacy concerns as there is a risk of a data leak. With a number of users online, these tools not only connect us with people we know but even hackers that misuse data. It gives them the opportunity to gather useful information about you. That is why it is important that you don’t share too much information and even when you do so, do it cautiously. Here are some of the ways to protect yourself from the risks of social media:

Think before you post: Before you post, you need to ask yourself if you are ok sharing your information with your social media audience. Content that has your personal information or your whereabouts can cause a threat to you.

Use a strong password: The longer and more complex the password, the more difficult it is for cybercriminals and hackers to guess! Try using a combination of letters, numbers and special characters in your passwords. You should change your passwords at regular intervals.

Avoid accepting unknown and duplicate friend requests: If you receive a friend request from someone you know, and who you are already friends with or following on social media, double-check with the person concerned before accepting the invitation.

Disable your location settings: Taking extra precautions to protect your identity online is usually not enough in the digital sphere. Cybersecurity threats may extend to your physical safety. If your location services are enabled on your apps then you may be vulnerable to physical threats as well.

Be careful with the links: We usually think that phishing links come from email and text messages. Social media can also be a source of phishing attacks. If you see an offer that is too good to be true, do not click on it. Once you have clicked on it, the publisher can track you both on social media and web browsers.

