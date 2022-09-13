Five signs that indicate your toxic relationship with routine workout

any kind of unhealthy practice may negatively impact our fitness and perception of our bodies.

A regular workout routine has become a common trend in recent times. For a reason that nowadays, social media feeds are inundated with gym-obsessed influencers showcasing their maintained physique. The online fitness culture has turned work out into a contest to see who can look the best or have the finest body. It gives us the impression that we need to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones and prioritise fitness first in our life. However, any kind of unhealthy practice may negatively impact our fitness and perception of our bodies. You are not at your best when you have an unhealthy connection with exercise. Moreover, you are preventing yourself from actually embracing your workout by unnecessarily criticising your physique.

Here we have come up with some signs that can indicate your unhealthy relationship with exercise:

No-pain, No-gain approach:

Exercise-related DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), which is distinct from pain, may occur when you first start an exercise routine. Remember that as your body gets fitter and adjusts to the program, the discomfort will subside after a few days. However, training through pain or with an injury won’t improve your performance either. You run the risk of doing additional damage and permanently lowering your quality of life.

Intention to change a particular body part:

Everyone is different, so what you find in magazines or see on social media might not be feasible for your physique. Everyone’s body is built to weigh between a specific range of weights, so it is erroneous to think that you can significantly alter your appearance. Don’t be duped by training routines that claim to target your tiny waist because it’s impossible to spot-reduce fat. Exercise is most significantly for someone’s internal health.

Guilty of skipping workout:

When plans conflict or you are not in the mood to exercise, don’t let this make you feel inferior to yourself or like a failure. Your fitness routines are unhealthy if you regard exercise as a requirement or experience anxiety when you can’t find the time to exercise. The only thing that happens when you force yourself to exercise is more compulsive fitness behaviours. It is critical to acknowledge that your body also requires rest.

Punishing yourself for food choices:

It’s unhealthy to constantly question if you’ve burnt enough calories to balance out how much food you consume. You should not feel guilty about your food choices. A few snacks here and there won’t significantly change your fitness goals as long as you’re maintaining an overall healthy diet. Exercise and diet are not competitors. Although, they need to be complementary to provide you with a positive result.

Ditching plans for a routine workout:

Exercise shouldn’t replace your daily activities. Rather, it should be used as a supplement to a happy life spent with friends and family. You can postpone your workout and instead spend time with the people you care about if your buddies can only get together around the time you usually go for a run. Being in close relationships with others is significantly more fulfilling than achieving any fitness goals. Additionally, it has been demonstrated by science that strong social ties reduce health risks.

