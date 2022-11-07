Most of us go to the gym to improve our health, but we need to keep in mind the potential risks associated with it. Accidents in the gym are easily preventable. While we all get small injuries from time to time, we need to make sure that going to the gym itself does not turn into a bad experience. The workout sessions at gyms often get a bit heated, and one may easily get carried away. There are a number of ways to prevent common accidents and make your workout experience better. Let’s have a look at some of such tips:

Warm up: A proper warm up can increase the blood flowing to your muscles and prepare you for a more intense work out session. Start your exercise at a leisurely pace and spend 3 to 5 minutes lightly exerting your body before increasing your exertion level. After your main session, spend some minutes to cool down. Stay hydrated: You will feel hot and sweaty at the gym while you workout and you may need water to replenish the fluids lost to sweat. It is necessary that your body gets enough water while you are busy burning those extra calories. Proceed with your gym trainer’s advice: Do not try to do too much too soon. When you first start your work out, start at a level advised by your gym trainer, and then progressively adjust according to the capacity of your body. Use appropriate technique: If you lift weights in a way that puts a strain on your lower back, eventually, you will feel the pain. If your posture is bad on the treadmill, you will get aches, pains, and overuse injuries. Work on core stability and posture to help prevent injuries and sore muscles. Take your time: You should take your own sweet time when you go to the gym and learn the tricks of a proper workout. Give yourself some time to learn how to work out, the correct form, and avoid overdoing it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.