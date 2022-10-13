The appearance of soft protruding portions of skin in the regions of your neck or armpits is very common. These are called skin tags. Skin tags are supple growths of tissue mass on the skin surface. These commonly happen in areas where the folds occur like the neck, armpits, breasts and in the area around the groin. It is to be noted that these are composed of loose collagen protein and are surrounded by blood vessels. While skin tags do not require treatment and may even fall away on their own, a doctor might recommend a medical procedure to remove them. However, there are certain ways that you can try yourself to remove them:

1. Skin tag removal bands: A removal band cuts off the supply of blood at the base of the skin tag. Without the blood supply, the cells die and as a result the tag falls away. This process is called ligation. If a person leaves a patch on a tag for a number of days, the tag may come off.

2. Use Tea Tree Oil: After washing the area impacted by skin tags thoroughly, carefully apply some tea tree oil on the swollen parts with cotton. Use a clean cloth and leave it on overnight. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of tea tree oil help to quickly remove skin tags.

3. Use Banana Peels: Banana peels can also be used for removing a skin tag. Simply place a banana peel over the skin tag that you want to remove, then secure it in place with the help of a bandage and leave it overnight.

4. Cut it: You may cut or clip off a skin tag with a sharp blade, scissors or nail clippers. It is advised that you do this with the approval of a healthcare professional, and cleanse the skin thoroughly to prevent infection.

5. Apply Garlic Paste: Make a paste of garlic and apply it directly on the skin tags on the surface of your body. Cover it with a bandage and allow the potent garlic extract to do wonders. The anti-inflammatory properties in garlic work to totally eliminate bulging skin tags.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.