Most of us think that a diet soda is a healthier option to a regular soft drink but that is actually not the case. Being free of calories, sugar and carbs make it seem healthy. However, this bubbly beverage may not be as harmless as it seems

Being free of calories, sugar and carbs make it seem healthy. However, this bubbly beverage may not be as harmless as it seems. One of the reasons is that it contains chemicals, which may cause a number of diseases.

Drinking soda can lead to a number of problems. From kidney problems to weight gain, there are a number of side effects which make it clear that it is not good for your body.

Diet sodas may also negatively impact your health by changing other habits. Studies suggest that diet soda may change how your brain responds to sweet flavours by affecting dopamine, a neurotransmitter that has an important role to play in pleasure, motivation, and reward.

Here are some of the other side effects of diet soda that you need to know about:

Erodes tooth enamel: Although diet soda does not contain sugar like regular soda, it’s highly acidic in nature and can erode your tooth enamel, if you drink it on a regular basis

Increases your craving for carbs: When we have something sweet without the expected calories, your brain and body keep on guessing. Plus, you get habituated to sweet things the more you have it. So instead of thinking of an apple to be sweet, you’ll need sugar-coated apple-flavored fruit snacks in order to feel satisfied.

Headaches: For some people, having multiple portions of diet soda per day could lead to headaches. This may be because of artificial sweeteners found in diet soda like aspartame, which is linked to several side effects when consumed in high amounts.

Weight gain: Some research suggests that the brain reacts to artificial sweeteners in the same way like it does to sugary sweets. Consuming diet soda frequently may lead to an increased desire for sugary treats, putting you at a greater risk of weight gain.

Affects your heart: Several observational studies have shown that people who drink diet soda regularly are at a higher risk of developing heart-related health issues in the long run.

