Dates, which are popularly called khajoor in India, are the fruit of date palm trees. They are cultivated around the world, especially in tropical regions. There are a number of health benefits of dates and there are multiple reasons on why you should eat them, especially during the winter. Dates contain a number of essential nutrients. Dates are a powerhouse of essential vitamins, potassium, calcium, minerals, fibre, phosphorus, copper and magnesium. Dates also consist of both soluble and insoluble fibres that help to keep the digestive system smooth. Let’s look at some of the benefits of eating them in winter:

Gives relief from arthritis: People with arthritis suffer from an increased sensation of pain in their joints. Dates are rich in magnesium and have anti-inflammatory properties, thus they help in providing relief to your aches and pains.

Effective against cold: During winter, the best way to treat your cold is through dates. You are required to boil some water, along with 2-3 pieces of dates and then add a pinch of black pepper and cardamom powder. Boil it and then drink it right before going to bed. See the magic the next morning.

Improves your heart health: Dates are a very heart-healthy food as they are rich in both potassium and fibre. They help in reducing our bad cholesterol which indirectly helps to reduce the risk of heart disease. Dates also consist of isoflavones that are known to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Helps in digestion: Dates are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibres. They help to increase the secretion of digestive juices that make the absorption of food easy. Dates help in improving our bowel movements. They also help in reducing the risk of colon cancer. In winter, the metabolism of our body slows down. This can cause digestive problems. Dates should be eaten in winter as they have anti-oxidative properties that stimulate our metabolism.

Help you in staying warm: Dates give necessary heat to the body in winter to keep it warm. They can be used as a natural sweetener in a number of dishes and drinks as well.

