Human blood consists of different cells that serve multiple purposes. These include white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets. Platelets are the cells that help the blood clot in an event where we cut ourselves or have bleeding anywhere else.

Diseases like cancer, anaemia, autoimmune disorders, and certain medications can cause platelet levels to fall. The same approaches that are used to increase red blood cell production, in general, can help you raise the platelet count. While it is necessary to work with your healthcare provider to get an accurate diagnosis, and sometimes medical treatments may be required, there are ways to help you increase your platelet count on your own. For example, you can eat a more nutrient-rich diet which should have vegetables or fruits like pumpkin, papaya, etc.

Here are some of the things at home that can help you do the same:

Green Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables are a rich source of vitamin K, which plays a crucial role in the blood-clotting pathway. But these vegetables also help in increasing platelet count to some extent. In addition to parsley, spinach and basil, other vegetables like asparagus, cabbage and watercress are very much beneficial in increasing platelet count.

Papaya: Papaya and papaya leaves are a well-known natural remedy for thrombocytopenia in some parts of the world, and several studies are evaluating this claim. While there are many theories as to why papaya could increase platelets, it does appear that this enzyme-rich fruit significantly increases the activity of an enzyme that is important in platelet production in bone marrow

Milk: We all know that milk is a rich source of calcium and protein but what is even more interesting is the fact that milk contains vitamin K, which is an essential vitamin in the blood clotting mechanism of the body. Furthermore, it is said that regular consumption of milk helps to improve total blood platelet counts.

Eat Citrus Stuff: Vitamin C plays an important role in how platelets work, so increasing your vitamin C levels will help your platelets function better. Vitamin C helps your body to absorb iron, an important component of red blood cell production. In order to increase your vitamin C consumption, add plenty of fresh oranges and limes to your diet.

Vegetable Juices: Aloe vera juice, beetroot juice and carrot juice are considered to help improve the platelet count. Aloe vera juice needs to be taken after every meal, which is believed to be ideal. Take 2 or 3 tablespoons of beetroot juice, mix it with carrot juice and take it twice a day to boost platelets.

