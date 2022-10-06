Allergy season can hit us fast and hard. Sudden fits of sneezing, a non-stop runny nose and itchy eyes can affect us miserably. Allergies happen when our immune system overreacts to a certain kind of trigger, such as pollen from weeds, grasses, or trees.

As a result, the body produces antibodies and histamine, which are released in the bloodstream to fight off the foreign substances. This leads to an inflammatory reaction that causes symptoms like sneezing, congestion, sore throat, running nose, and itchy eyes.

Here are some of the home remedies to help you fight with these allergies:

1. Drink plenty of water: Drinking plain water can work wonders. Drinking enough water each day is necessary because constantly blowing our noses and sneezing can dry us out. One can also drink herbal teas, which are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. Finally, the steam in a warm shower or bath is helpful to clear out a stuffy nose.

2. Green leafy vegetables: Green vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and spring onions are considered to be rich in quercetin. It is a bioflavonoid compound that plays an important role in controlling histamine production and release in your body. These leafy vegetables are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can make a hot green vegetable soup and relish the taste. It helps to decrease your allergic reaction.

3. Apples and Walnuts: Walnuts can help ease your allergy symptoms. They are rich in magnesium content and help to curb wheezing or coughing. Vitamin E content in walnuts also helps to boost immunity and protect our body from a reaction to allergens. Apples, like onions, contain quercetin that regulates the production of histamine.

4. Local Honey: Eating honey produced by bees in your region every day helps get relief from allergies. The bees transfer the pollen from flower blossoms to the honey. So if you consume it daily, it may help to reduce your sensitivity to pollen grains.

5. Take Citrus Drinks: Majority of the allergies happen during spring when the scorching heat of the sun increases every passing day. Thus you feel like binging on refreshing cool drinks. Citrus fruits can not only help to energise and refresh your body but they are also rich in Vitamin C, which helps in fighting seasonal allergies by strengthening your immune system.

