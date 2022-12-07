Winter is already upon us and one of its main characteristics is that it is not very good for the skin. The cold weather makes the skin dry. While there are a lot of creams and lotions that help to keep your skin smooth and moisturised, there are certain home remedies that will help keep your skin soft, smooth, and well-moisturised without any harmful effects of the chemicals. Apart from the moisturisers available in the market, homemade face-packs will help you to get glowing skin during winter as well.

If you don’t have an idea of how to start, read on!

Here are some natural face-packs that you should definitely try on your skin to keep it healthy during the winter season:

Milk cream and honey

Milk cream or malai is among the best natural moisturising creams that you can apply on your skin to make it soft. Apply honey to clear your skin of the bacteria that cause pimples and acne on your face. Take a tablespoon of each milk cream and honey in a bowl to mix them well.

Strawberry face mask

Strawberries are widely used in cosmetic products because of their moisturising and anti-ageing properties. This mask helps to eliminate dryness and leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated. To make it, mash 2-3 strawberries and mix it with 1-2 tablespoons of fresh cream and honey.

Cocoa butter and olive oil

Protect your skin with the goodness of olive oil and cocoa butter to make an amazing moisturiser. Add the ginger paste to it as this would help to remove the excess dirt off the skin. Take one tablespoon each of cocoa butter and olive oil along with a half teaspoon of ginger paste and then apply it on your skin. You may wash it with lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes.

Almond oil and milk face mask

Take a spoonful of almond oil and mix it with two spoons of raw milk. Apply it on your face and let it stay there for 10 minutes. Wash it off with water for hydrating your skin.

Banana-rose water face mask

Banana is well known for their moisturising properties. Mix mashed banana with milk powder or rose water, if you have oily skin. Add a few drops of honey to it. Apply the mask, keep it for 20 minutes and then rinse it off. Your skin feels hydrated and soft.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.