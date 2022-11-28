Five daily habits that can improve kidney health of diabetics

Kidney disease is one of the major public health concerns. Kidney issues often go undetected until they are at an advanced stage. Kidneys are among the most important organs of the human body and are responsible for maintaining a balance inside the body by removing toxins and wastes from our blood. Kidney health is integral to our overall health and general well-being. If our kidneys are healthy, our body filters and expels waste properly and produces hormones that help our body to function properly. The best way is to find kidney disease before the trouble actually starts. Regular testing is the key here, but it is crucial especially for people at risk.

Here are some of the ways to keep your kidney healthy:

Stay active: Regular exercise is beneficial for more than just your waistline. It helps to lower the risk of chronic kidney disease. It reduces your blood pressure and boosts your heart health, both of these are important to prevent kidney damage.

Don't consume tobacco: Tobacco consumption in any form not only increases the risk of heart disease but also leads to kidney disease. Tobacco consumption should be avoided at all costs.

Eat less salt: Eating less salt is a good move for diabetes. Over time, our kidneys lose the ability to maintain our sodium-water balance. Less sodium in our diet helps to lower blood pressure and reduce fluid buildup in our body, which is common in kidney disease.

Making important lifestyle changes: Apart from regulating the consumption of sugary products, healthcare experts advise regular exercise and weight management as the best remedy for maintaining kidney health for diabetic patients. Low protein intake and avoiding junk foods is also required.

Do not smoke: Smoking causes damage to your body's blood vessels. This slows down the blood flow throughout your body and even to your kidneys. Smoking even puts your kidneys at a greater risk for cancer. Stop smoking and reduce your risk.

