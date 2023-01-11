Dieticians and nutrition scientists have always recommended a plant-based diet and suggested cutting down on meat. A plant-based diet can surely help us in achieving our wellness goals, whether we want to focus on losing weight or maintain good health, or just want to develop a habit of eating better. A plant based diet is one of the best ways to have a wellness-focused lifestyle. Most adults can depend on the benefit of a plant-based diet. Research shows plant-based diets help prevent and treat chronic diseases that can reduce the dependence on medications. If you suffer from a digestive disease, you should first check with your doctor before opting for a complete plant-based diet.

Here are a few benefits of switching to a plant-based diet:

Plants are high in fibre: Eating a plant-based diet helps in improving the health of our gut so one is able to absorb the nutrients from food that support our immune system and reduce inflammation. Fiber lowers cholesterol and stabilises blood sugar and it’s great for bowel management.

Reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes: It’s a well known fact that there is a link between diet and type 2 diabetes. Weight is a major risk factor as well. A study found that eating a plant-based diet filled with high-quality plant foods reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 34 per cent. It is likely because plants are lower in saturated fats in comparison to animal foods. Animal-based diet raises cholesterol levels and increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Helps in maintaining cholesterol: High cholesterol can cause a deposition of fats in the blood which can reduce the blood flow. This condition can have drastic consequences like heart attack.

Decreases the risk of getting cancer: The best way to get cancer-protective nutrients, including minerals, vitamins, fibre, and phytochemicals is to eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, beans, grains, nuts and seeds.

Makes your brain strong: Fruits and vegetables are rich in polyphenols. Polyphenols may help in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and also help to reverse cognitive decline.

