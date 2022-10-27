Five Ayurvedic superfoods to stay fit
Superfoods refer to high nutrients but low calories. So having them is always beneficial for health. According to Ayurveda, superfoods are those that should be consumed daily to promote digestion and immunity. It helps to rejuvenate the body. The Ayurvedic superfoods are an important part of Indian festivals. Almonds, honey, ghee, saffron etcetera are offered to Gods and deities all over the country. These Ayurvedic superfoods occupy an important part of Indian cuisine as well. But which ones are really important that we should take to keep ourselves healthy? We are here to answer that question. Some of the superfoods that we should surely have to stay fit are as follows:
Ghee
You should have ghee on a daily basis. Ghee is very helpful in improving digestion, improving memory and is also beneficial for the nervous system. Ghee gives strength to the body. Ghee also supports probiotic bacteria that are present in the stomach. You may put it in your dal depending on your digestive system.
Turmeric
Turmeric plays an important role as medicine in Ayurveda and is often used to heal wounds. ‘Turmeric Milk’ has exceptional anti-inflammatory, medicinal, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties. Therefore, it is among the most powerful of all ayurvedic superfoods.
Honey
Honey is known for its health benefits. Polyphenolic antioxidants are rich in raw honey. A teaspoon a day can be very much advantageous for your health in numerous ways. Make sure that you choose organic, high-quality honey.
Amla
Amla consists of all the nutrients essential vitamins and minerals that are integral for your growth. Amla is high in antioxidants. It helps in slowing down the overall ageing of a person and is good for hair also.
Black raisins
Black raisins are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, black raisins are beneficial for anaemic patients, it helps to detox the body and even promote heart health.
