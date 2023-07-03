The first supermoon of the year will appear in the night sky on 3 July. There will be a total of four Supermoons this year. The remaining three are scheduled to occur on 1 August, 30 August, and 29 September. The first supermoon of 2023, gracing the sky on Monday, presents a unique opportunity for sky gazers to witness the most radiant lunar display of the year. This upcoming supermoon will shine brighter and appear approximately 7 per cent larger than the moon’s usual appearances in the night sky. This will bring an extraordinary celestial spectacle that promises to captivate all who gaze upon it.

Today's Supermoon to Witness the Brightest Lunar Display of the Year

The supermoon appearing today, is particularly significant as it represents the brightest lunar display of the entire year. This means that sky gazers will have a chance to witness the moon shining with unparalleled luminosity, illuminating the night sky with its radiant presence. It is an opportunity not to be missed for those who appreciate the beauty and wonder of our celestial surroundings.

What is the Timing for the Moon Visibility in India?

The moon’s captivating luminosity will enchant observers not only on the day of the full moon but also a day before and after. However, tracking the exact moment of the full moon can be challenging due to its brief duration of just a few minutes. In Delhi, India, the moon will reach its fullest illumination at 5:08 pm on Monday, providing a dazzling display for those in the region to behold.

When Does a Supermoon Occurs?

A Supermoon manifests when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth along its elliptical orbit, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance of the full moon. However, the presence of monsoon season may lead to cloudy skies, potentially obstructing the view of this celestial spectacle.

