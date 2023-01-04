Winter blues, also referred to as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a form of depression that is seasonal in nature. It can start in the fall and last till the spring season. As the days get shorter and colder, the lack of sunlight can make you feel low. Some experts believe that these seasonal changes disrupt your circadian rhythm, the 24-hour clock that controls how you function during sleeping and waking hours. If you are feeling depressed and are not able to wake up at your usual time to get through the day, you could be suffering from a seasonal disorder. But there are ways you can get past the feeling. Here are some ways to help manage your mood this winter:

Keep a journal

Maintain a gratitude journal. You may easily get affected by the parts of the day that are not perfect. Instead, write down what you are grateful for each day.

Talk to friends and family

Social interactions are very much important. Do “back and forth” interactions where you share your thoughts and feelings with another person in real-time. Video conferences, calls or even real-time text messaging will work for you in the best way possible.

Use dawn simulators

Dawn simulators can help to deal with SAD. These devices are alarm clocks, but rather than waking you abruptly, they produce light that gradually increases in intensity, like the sun. Different models of dawn simulators are available, but you should use the ones with full-spectrum light.

Exercise

As is true for all forms of depression, exercise can help you deal with SAD. It can also help with the weight gain that is common with the disorder. If you can’t work out outside due to cold weather, use a treadmill at home.

Go on vacation

Taking a winter vacation to warmer climates can help you deal with the symptoms of this disorder by helping you to escape the cold and overcast skies. You should plan to visit your warm-weather friends in winter. A staycation can also be planned.

