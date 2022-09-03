Experiencing earache? Here are five home remedies you can try

Ear infections can be really very painful. You may feel pain in either one or both ears. The pain that you experience may be sharp or dull. Most of the time, there is nothing to worry about and the pain may cease to exist

Ear infections can be really painful. You may feel pain in either one or both ears. The pain that you experience may be sharp or dull. Most of the time, there is nothing to worry about and the pain may cease to exist. This is the reason why doctors follow the no treatment route for mild cases of middle ear infection in an attempt to allow the immune system to fight off the infection independently without the need for any kind of medicine. It is known that kids get more ear infections in comparison to adults and most of them get at least one ear infection before the age of three. One of the primary reasons why children are more prone to middle ear infections than adults is because they have shorter eustachian tubes.

If you are experiencing earache, there are several home remedies that can bring you relief. Here are some home remedies to treat an earache:

Ajwain: Ajwain helps to deal with ear pain. For the remedy, one should take a few ajwain seeds, add a few garlic cloves, and boil it in a little bit of sesame oil. The oil needs to be boiled until the ingredients turn red. The oil is then to be filtered and applied as drops in the ear. However, before putting anything in your ear, consult a doctor.

Neck exercises: Sometimes, earache can also be because the tense muscles around the ear canal exert pressure on the area. Simple neck exercises can help in that regard.

