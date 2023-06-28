Eid-ul-Adha 2023: From Chaand-E-Numaish to Moroccan, mehendi designs to rock this Bakrid

From weddings to sacred festivals like Eid, Diwali and Karva Chauth, mehndi is crucial to Indian culture. The coming of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as ‘the Feast of Sacrifice’ on 29 June, marks one of the largest festivals of the Muslim community in India. The festival is also referred to globally as Bakra Eid, Bakrid or Eid Qurban. As the celebrations unfold with great pomp and grandeur and you savour lip-smacking dishes while decorating the house in bright colors, do not forget to decorate your hands.

From minimalist designs to edgy ones, here are some trendy mehndi looks for Eid celebrations. These looks would go perfectly with your newly decked up stylish clothes. Check out this guide to henna or mehendi designs that will add charm to your special occasion.

Chaand-E-Numaish Mehndi Design

True to its name, the magnificent hand design seems like an ideal pick for the occasion. In keeping with the moon’s symbolism for the festival, the mehendi would highlight the perfect artwork and highlight the festival.

Glove Hand Mehendi Design

For those who like that bit of empty space and do not wish to cover their full hands completely with henna, they can go for the gloved hand mehendi design. The design is an elegant blend of modern and contemporary art.

Arabian Mehendi Design

This extremely easy and aesthetically pleasing design will leave you amazed. It would be an excellent pick for those who believe less is more.

Elaborate Mehendi Design

The intricate and elaborate details of the design will be covered completely. This Eid, take the extra mile and opt for an elaborate mehendi pattern.

Pakistani Mehendi Design

Comprising an abundance of flowers, leaves, and other simplistic patterns, this mehendi design will make you take Mother earth with a tinge of celebration.

Minimalistic Mehendi Design

Minimalistic mehendi designs are not complicated and require less time. However, they look effortlessly stylish.

Moroccan Mehendi Design

Moroccan mehendi designs are characterised by geometric forms and straight lines that go beautifully with any Eid ensemble. The curvy lines in the designs add festive fun to the silhouettes wrapped in elegance and grace.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.