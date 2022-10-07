Marking the birth of Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W), Eid Milad un Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Milad un Nabi is celebrated among the Muslim community. The date of Eid Milad un Nabi varies every year, as it is dependent on the sighting of the moon and the commencement of the third month in the Islamic calendar Rabi ul Awal. For those who don’t know, the last messenger of Islam the Prophet was born in 570 CE in the city of Mecca (Makkah). The reminder of kindness, compassion, and teachings of the Prophet, Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated with zeal, reverence, enthusiasm, and grandeur by Muslims across the globe.

Date

While different countries celebrate the day on different dates, Eid Milad un Nabi is also marked as a public holiday in various countries. As the day is observed on the 12th day of the third month Rabi ul Awal, this year the celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi will begin in the evening of the 8 October and will end on the 9 October. The celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi firstly began in Egypt, wherein the community paid tribute, respected, honoured, and showed their love towards the last prophet and the greatest religious leader ever in the history of Islam. The festivities of Eid Milad un Nabi start one day before the festival and end the next day. The day is observed by different people in different ways.

Celebrations

Several individuals offer special prayers, many observe fasts, while innumerable people indulge themselves in charity. The followers recite the Holy Quran and special verses (surahs) from it, as much as possible. In the honour of Prophet, many people also observe a special fast, during which extra prayers are offered and this is called Nafl. To complement the prophet a verse called Durood -o- salam is recited in the name of Muhammad (SAW). Zakat that is donation stands among the five pillars of Islam, and on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi people in every corner of the world feed the poor and offer charity as per their capability. The Prophet liked charity and other kind acts which is why Muslims participate in it the most. Several people also participate in religious events and seminars to spread knowledge about the teachings of the Prophet.

