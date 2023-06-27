Eid al-Adha 2023: Date, history, significance and wishes to share

Eid al-Adha which translates to ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is one of the two main festivals of Muslims, the other being Eid-al-Fitr. It is also known as Bakra Eid. People celebrate this day to showcase their devotion to the almighty Allah and his desires. According to the Islamic Lunar Calendar, the festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year, Eid al-Adha will fall on 29 June (Thursday) and will continue till the next evening. However, the dates may depend on the sighting of the moon. Saudi Arabia will celebrate the festival on 28 June. Eid ul-Adha also marks the completion of Hajj for Muslims.

History

Prophet Ibrahim had a dream of slaughtering his child, Ishmail, which he thought was the commandment of Allah. Ibrahim told this to his son. Ishmail, the man of the god himself, agreed with his father and decided to execute Allah’s wishes. They both started their journey to Mount Mina near Mecca. After reaching Mecca, Ishmail asked his father to put on a blindfold before slaughtering him on the altar. When he opened his eyes after the act, he saw a slaughtered goat and was shocked while his son was standing unharmed next to him. Later, it was revealed to Prophet Ibrahim that it was the test of faith and devotion of him towards Allah.

Thus, this festival Eid-al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world by sacrificing a goat. It is done to show supreme devotion to Allah as Prophet Ibrahim displayed.

Significance

On this day, Muslims across the globe mark their devotion to Allah by sacrificing what they love the most in the form of slaughtered sheep. They then divide the dish made from the sacrificed sheep into three portions. Primary for the families, second for the relatives and the last portion is for the poor and needy people. Through this, the Muslims express their devotion to Allah by helping others and sacrificing the goat.

It is that time of the year when Muslims gather with family and friends, exchange gifts and participate in charity work by helping the poor people. Eid al-Adha symbolises joy, love, generosity and gratitude. Traditional dishes are also made during this festival.

Here are some wishes to share on the occasion:

I wish you and your family, a very happy Eid ul-Adha

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your heart lighten up with the holiness of this day

Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with his mercy

May Allah grant you and your family, a happy and peaceful life. Eid al Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to you all! May the almighty bless you and your family with his Rahman.

May this day be filled with laughter, love and good food. Eid Mubarak

