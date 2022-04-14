Easter 2022: Here is your guide to some of the best gifts for the occasion

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. This year it is set to be celebrated on 17 April

Easter Sunday is set to be celebrated on 17 April this year. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.

The day is celebrated by Christians around the world with great joy and enthusiasm. Celebrations begin in the late hours of Saturday with a religious service called Easter Vigil. People also get together with their families and friends to organise celebrations, feasts and Easter egg hunts.

Apart from the chocolatey goodness of Easter eggs, there are many options for you to gift your loved ones on this day. This Easter, here are some suggestions of egg-cellent gifts to mark the occasion:

Lego Easter Rabbits Display

Celebrate the Easter season with this adorable LEGO® Easter Rabbits Display kit. It features a white bunny and a light brown bunny sitting together in a meadow. The five colourful Easter eggs and three tulips complete the scene and can be displayed any way you choose. It has a new-for-2022 transparent pink opalescent element included on one of the eggs for an extra sweet touch to delight LEGO fans. You can check it here.

Personalised Chocolates

Personalised chocolates are another good option for your loved ones who have a sweet tooth. There are various options at many website, including Chococraft, to choose from.

Peppa Pig Easter Egg Board Book

What better gift to give to a child on Easter than a Peppa Pig Easter board book? This item will surely delight any kids in your family.

Easter Bunny Mug

An Easter bunny mug is a perfect gift for your loved ones and will make sure they remember you every time they sip a drink, from hot chocolate to good old black coffee. Check it out here.

Rosary Cross Bracelet

Accessories

Accessories with a touch of Easter feeling can bring a smile to anyone who wears it. Here's an example.

