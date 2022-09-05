Drink water, take ginger: Natural hacks to deal with hangover
Acetaldehyde is produced during alcohol metabolism. How you are going to feel is often determined by how fast your body gets rid of acetaldehyde
After a bout of heavy drinking, many people wake up with a terrible hangover the following day. The symptoms include headaches, stomach ache, and unbearable nausea.
According to Edouard Coupet II, MD, a Yale medicine emergency doctor in New Haven, Connecticut, there is a fixed amount of alcohol that our body can absorb per hour. The amount varies according to various factors, such as body mass, sex, and how much the individual drinks.
The alcohol enters the bloodstream within minutes of consuming it. Then, it is absorbed by the digestive tract, and begins to break down in the stomach before the liver processes it. This is known as alcohol metabolism. Acetaldehyde is produced during alcohol metabolism. How you are going to feel will often be determined by how fast your body gets rid of acetaldehyde.
We have listed some of the best natural remedies which can help cure hangovers
Eat food rich in nutrients
You can eat foods rich in nutrients before or after drinking. Combining food with drinking often helps in metabolising the alcohol better. If alcohol is already in your system, and you are hungover, then complex carbohydrates like fruits and vegetables can come in handy.
Drink water
Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it promotes water loss through urine. So, make sure that you drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.
Go back to bed
According to Harvard Health, poor sleep due to alcohol use causes delayed cognitive function during a hangover. So, you should try to get more sleep during a hangover.
Take ginger to ease nausea
Ginger is provides relief to upset stomach, which is one of the most common symptoms of a hangover. It helps with digestion, and eases nausea. You can consume ginger by making ginger tea, or by mixing it into a smoothie.
Drink electrolytes
Drinking electrolytes, like sports drinks and broth, can help restore important minerals like sodium, potassium, and calcium which are lost due to dehydration.
