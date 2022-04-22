Dos and don'ts to take care of your face after a facial treatment

The immediate effect of your facial will typically be visible from three to five days. Follow these rules to let that glow stay for a longer period of time

Spa facials are really beneficial for your skin. They help in removing impurities and because of facial massage, they leave your skin refreshed and restored. But after-facial care is equally important so that the time and money you invest on this treatment do not go waste.

The immediate effect of your facial will typically be visible from three to five days. No doubt that we want that glow to stay for a longer period of time! Here are the do’s and don’ts that we should keep in mind so that the glow stays for a longer period of time.

Skin and wellness expert Dr Kiran shares some of the Dos and Don’t that you must remember as you book your next appointment for the spa.

Do’s after getting a facial -

1. Wash your pillowcase: When you decide on getting a facial treatment, everything that comes in contact with your face should be thoroughly cleaned including your pillow cases as this will keep bacteria from coming in contact with your skin.

2. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated: Even though a lot of moisture has been added to your skin, you need to maintain it by drinking enough water for the next 2-3 days.

3. Stay out of the sun: Do not expose your skin directly to the sun for at least a week after the facial as this can irritate the skin. When you go for your treatment, it would be beneficial to wear a hat to avoid exposure to the sun. Wear sunscreen for the next few days at least after your facial

4. Skip active ingredients for 48 hours: Put simply, the top thing that we need to do is avoid active ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids and retinol etc. Avoid high-impact exercise and sweating as well.

Dont’s after getting a facial -

1. Take a hot shower or use a sauna: You may wash your face the next morning, but try to avoid washing your face the same day after you get a facial. The best facials need to soak into your skin.

2. Getting a face wax: Do not go for waxing after a facial, if any such treatments are due that should be done before hand.

3. Touch your face: Your skin may feel amazing, but do not try to touch it and let the skincare products used do their wonders.

4. Wear any makeup: Your pores are open with all the steam and deep-cleansing. Wearing makeup can clog your pores. Your skin has just undergone a deep-cleansing session. Give it space to breathe.

5. Workout the same day: No, don’t exercise after a facial as sweating can irritate your skin and undo the impact of the products used.

