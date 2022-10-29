The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner and each one of us seems to be busy preparing for it in full swing. One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Diwali is of great importance to many. As per Hindu mythology, Diwali is celebrated on the day when Lord Rama completed his exile of 14 years and returned to Ayodhya. On this day, Lord Rama returned with his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman after he defeated Ravana. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil forces. The lights and diyas present everywhere signify the eradication of dark shadows and evil. It is the day to reflect on one’s past and make better decisions in the coming year. This day signifies a fresh start to everything around you and to yourself. It is a celebration of prosperity. Diwali spreads the message of removing all the darkness within oneself and illuminates our inner self with the power of good. As we gear up for the festival, here is how you should wish your loved ones:

– Hope the festival of lights brightens up your life with good health and wealth. Wishing you joy and happiness this Diwali!

– You are so far away, fresh. Here’s wishing you a magical Diwali!

– Let the festival of Diwali fill your heart with joy. Wishing you a very happy Diwali.

– Diwali is nothing without friends and family. Spend as much time as possible with your loved ones this Diwali. Shower them with love and send gifts to make them feel special. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali in advance.

– Let us keep Diwali holding it close to our hearts for its meaning never ends and its spirit is the warmth and joy of remembering friends.

– With the shine of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of Diwali fill our lives.

– Here is wishing you a gleam of diyas, contentment and happiness today, tomorrow and forever. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Diwali in advance!

– I wish that the diyas you light bring a glow of happiness to your face and enlighten you with positivity.

