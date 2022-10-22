Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, and it falls on 24 October this year. On the festival of lights, people decorate their homes with diyas, rangolis, and lights. People also wear new traditional dresses and visit their family, and friends to celebrate the occasion together. Various kinds of dishes and sweets are also enjoyed on the auspicious day. This festivity marks the victory of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years on Diwali. People often give gifts to their loved ones during this auspicious festival.

There are some unique and budget-friendly gifts that you can give to your loved ones this Diwali. Here is the list:

Ethnic clothes

Gifting beautiful ethnic attire to your loved ones during Diwali is a great idea. Wearing new traditional dresses is one of the key elements of this festival.

Chocolate box

Most of us love chocolates and eating sweet items during Diwali is one of the things which completes this celebration. So, a chocolate box can be a perfect gift for your close family and friends on Diwali.

Fragrant candle set

Diwali is the festival of lights and people often decorate their homes with candles on the occasion. So, it is a good idea to give a fragrant candle set to your loved ones this Diwali.

Watch

From a wall clock to a wristwatch, there are various types of watches available that you can gift to your loved ones this Diwali.

Bamboo plant

A bamboo plant requires very low maintenance and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Dining set

You can buy a basic brass dinner set which is suitable for every household and is not hard to maintain. A floral or simple set of crockery can be gifted as well.

Buddha showpiece

You can gift a Buddha showpiece to your loved ones this Diwali. The Buddha symbolises peace and prosperity in the house. The statues are available at an affordable price.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.