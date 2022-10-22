Diwali is a time of the year when we meet our loved ones, exchange gifts and wish well for one another. And with this, comes great food that compliments the joy of celebration. While it is difficult to say no to festive delicacies, healthy eating often proves to be helpful. Though it can be fun to get a whole chocolate bar for yourself, eating too much puts you at risk of weight gain. Going overboard could be harmful in many ways but having everything in moderation makes you a clear winner. Choosing homemade food over store-bought delicacies is another trick that can help you in a great way.

Here are some of the health tips to be on track and enjoy the festival in a guilt-free way:

Regulate what you eat

Diwali and sweets go hand in hand! When guests come over or when we go to somebody’s place then as per tradition, sweets are passed around. Difficult to say no? Well, choose small portions.

Plan when to eat

Diwali delicacies can be eaten as a mid-meal snack between breakfast and lunch. These will help to regulate the portions that we eat since we are not very hungry at these times. Alternatively, you can have them with chai.

Have Cinnamon Tea

It’s easy to consume excess sugar during the festive season, so if you feel that you are going overboard, go ahead and drink cinnamon tea. It helps to decrease blood sugar levels.

Have Beetroot

Beetroot is low in calories and high in fibre content. So, make a delicious beetroot salad and add it to your dinner meal that can be enjoyed by your guests as well.

Prepare sweets at home

Instead of buying sweets from the market, try preparing them at home with healthy ingredients. You can make coconut barfi/ladoo, ghia katli, oats laddoo, carrot cake and whole-grain cookies. Make nut-based desserts like chikkis. Nuts are rich in carbohydrates, protein, fibre and good fats, giving you an immediate boost of energy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.