The festival of light is here and we are already excited about it. As observed during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar, people dive into the festive colours for the 5-days celebrations starting from Dhanteras which goes up till Bhai Dooj. While cleaning houses and shopping are one of the most important things done before Diwali, people also believe in decorating their houses with different adornments. Some of the major elements used for decorating houses during Diwali include fairy lights, diyas, lanterns and others. Among these, one such element used for decorating houses and to add much-needed radiance to their houses, people also create colourful rangolis at the entrance of their houses and also inside the rooms.

An important part of Diwali festivities, rangoli is usually made with different colours or sometimes also with flowers as per people’s choice. Further, oil lamps or diyas are also placed beside the rangoli to give a unique glow to it.

This Diwali, if you are also planning to create wonderful rangolis for a welcoming gesture and decorations, here are some unique designs and ideas that you could use at your homes and also at workplaces.

Check links for easy rangoli ideas:













Beside colours, you may also opt for different styles to deck up your rangoli. While flowers are the favourites among those looking for kids-friendly and animal-friendly rangolis, you can also use different patterns and other decorative items to make the design look more attractive.

While flowers of different colours can be used to create a rangoli and it will definitely make your entrance look more enchanting, you can also go with just different colours or sometimes just white colours for keeping simple and elegant.

Check some designs here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Gutgutia & Puja Bagaria (@papillon.houseofflowers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Gutgutia & Puja Bagaria (@papillon.houseofflowers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Gutgutia & Puja Bagaria (@papillon.houseofflowers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli Design Ideas (@rangolidesignideas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easyrangoli Suneetha (@easyrangolisuneetha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easyrangoli Suneetha (@easyrangolisuneetha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misthi Vaishnav (@mirror_rangoli)



Do try these ideas and celebrate your Diwali with colours of festivities and harmony among friends and family members.

