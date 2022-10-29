For many people across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic is now a distant memory. After a pause of two years, the entire country is again all charged up to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, which falls on 24 October this year. On this major occasion, people wear new dresses, decorate their houses with colourful lights, burst firecrackers, buy gifts for their loved ones and also relish mouth-watering traditional dishes. They especially love to spend some quality time with their families and friends. In this context, there are some fun games which can be engaging and exciting at once. Check out some of such games mentioned below:

Blow off candles

You must blindfold the player for this one-minute game and instruct them to blow out some ignited candles. Bring the player up close to the spot where the candles are positioned. Make them rotate three times to prevent them from spotting the position of the candle and give them one minute to perform the task. The player who blows the most candles will be declared the winner.

Rangoli competition

During Diwali, we all like adorning our homes with diyas, sparkling string lights, flowers, and lovely rangoli patterns. Arrange a rangoli competition for the children in which each participant must create a vibrant and unique rangoli in minutes. The winner will be the one with the most creative design. Children will enjoy engaging in this artistic competition with each other.

Dumb charades

Dumb charades require breaking a group up into teams. The rival groups assign each a phrase or the title of a movie, person, book, or TV show. The responsibility of acting out the word with gestures and facial expressions is then given to one member of that particular team. Talking is not permitted at any point during this period. Restrict the suggestions to seasonal stuff and incorporate the use of items like diyas and dupattas to give the game a true Diwali flavour.

Laxmi and Ganesh hunt

On a piece of paper, draw or paste figures of Laxmi and Ganesh with images of candles, diyas, rockets, sweets, etc. around them. Get the sheet photocopied in accordance with the participants. Give each person a piece of paper and a pen, and instruct them to discover the image of Laxmi and Ganesh within a minute. The winner will be the contestant who finds the image the fastest.

Tambola

Tambola is a game where players are given tickets with numbers printed on them. Participants have to mark the numbers on their tickets that match the ones called out by the game’s coordinator. The winner is the one who marks all the numbers first. Print up Tambola sheets with unique designs for Diwali such as lamps, brass vessels, rockets, fireworks, and more in place of numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.