Diwali 2022: Safety tips for asthmatic patients

The nation will celebrate Diwali on 24 October. But the festival of lights brings its own share of problems for asthma patients. Sudden asthma attacks, where the lining of the lungs’ airway passages swells and restricts blood flow into the organs, are fairly common in Diwali. The onset of colder weather, fireworks and pollution caused by crackers do not help the situation either. But people who suffer from respiratory issues can take some precautions to minimise their risk. Since prolonged exposure to pollutants is especially harmful for asthma patients, here is what they can do to reduce the chances of a sudden asthma attack this Diwali:

1. Wear N95 mask: If you are bursting crackers or out celebrating Diwali with friends and family, make sure you wear an N95 mask so that the fumes from the fireworks do not enter your nose and cause irritation. This can reduce the chances of a sudden asthma attack. Also wear protective eyewear so that the fumes and particles do not enter your eyes either.

2. Monitor your portions of food: Overeating is very common during Diwali, which in itself is a harmful habit. But it is a greater threat to asthma patients. Avoid overeating and maintain a balance of fruits and vegetables in your diet to reduce the possibility of a sudden asthma attack.

3. Keep your inhaler with you: People suffering from asthma must keep their emergency drugs, nebulisers and other medicines with them at all times. This way you will be able to take them if and when the need arises.

4. Avoid alcohol: Alcoholic drinks like wine and beer may cause asthma attacks. Since there are already a number of causative factors of asthma during Diwali, avoid exacerbating the chances of an attack by not having alcohol.

5. Avoid dust: It is a common practice for people to clean their houses before Diwali. Unfortunately, the cleaning process can lead to dust mites getting released into the surrounding air. It may even lead to an asthma attack and cause symptoms like sneezing, coughing and wheezing. You should try to stay out of a room when it is being cleaned.

