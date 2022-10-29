Diwali 2022: Lakshmi Puja date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi
Devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits the cleanest house first, so, they clean their homes vigorously days before the auspicious day
Lakshmi Puja is a sacred Hindu festival where devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the deity of wealth. This puja is performed on Amavasya Tithi on the day of Diwali. Devotees conduct puja at their homes and in the office to increase wealth and prosperity. They believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotees and bless them with success and good luck. As per Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on 24 October 2022. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi first visits the cleanest houses, so, devotees clean their homes vigorously days before the auspicious day.
On Lakshmi Puja, people worship five deities which include Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera. On this auspicious day, many make new investments, close old accounts, buy something new, or gift items to their loved ones.
Pradosh Kaal, Shubh Muhurat:
Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Puja muhurat begins at 06:53 pm and ends at 08:16 pm. The Pradosh Kaal muhurat is from 05:43 pm to 08:16 pm while the Vrishabha Kaal muhurat is from 06:53 pm to 08:48 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 pm on 24 October and ends at 04:18 pm on 25 October 2022.
Puja Vidhi:
People wake up early in the morning, take bath and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. During this sacred day, many people perform puja while keeping a day-long fast. The fast is broken only after Lakshmi Puja is conducted in the evening.
Many families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves. Keeping a Manglik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main entrance of the home is considered to be auspicious.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Diwali and its significance: Decolonise your mind and don’t be apologetic about it
Don’t let the fabricated narrative around Diwali kill the divinity, charm and grandeur that our ancestors have passed down to us generation after generation
Firstpost Podcast| Explained: How does festive spending help Indian economy
India is a consumer driven economy, therefore, festive season contributes immensely in driving up the economy. People spend across various sectors from sweets & FMCG to gold & electronics, what valuation it adds to the offline & online economy? Tune in to find out
Kukur Tihar 2022: Do you know people in Nepal worship dogs during Diwali? Read details
During their Diwali festivities, people in Nepal observe Tihar Festival where they worship different animals on different days.