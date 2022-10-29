Lakshmi Puja is a sacred Hindu festival where devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the deity of wealth. This puja is performed on Amavasya Tithi on the day of Diwali. Devotees conduct puja at their homes and in the office to increase wealth and prosperity. They believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotees and bless them with success and good luck. As per Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on 24 October 2022. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi first visits the cleanest houses, so, devotees clean their homes vigorously days before the auspicious day.

On Lakshmi Puja, people worship five deities which include Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera. On this auspicious day, many make new investments, close old accounts, buy something new, or gift items to their loved ones.

Pradosh Kaal, Shubh Muhurat:

Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. The Puja muhurat begins at 06:53 pm and ends at 08:16 pm. The Pradosh Kaal muhurat is from 05:43 pm to 08:16 pm while the Vrishabha Kaal muhurat is from 06:53 pm to 08:48 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 pm on 24 October and ends at 04:18 pm on 25 October 2022.

Puja Vidhi:

People wake up early in the morning, take bath and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. During this sacred day, many people perform puja while keeping a day-long fast. The fast is broken only after Lakshmi Puja is conducted in the evening.

Many families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves. Keeping a Manglik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main entrance of the home is considered to be auspicious.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.