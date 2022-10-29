Diwali 2022: 5 ways to decorate your home this Deepavali
Cleaning your house for Diwali is an essential part of the celebration. Festive shopping begins after the cleaning is done. Apart from buying gifts for others, one thing that we need to take care of is the decoration of the house. Giving your home a new look for Diwali is very easy and simple yet the vast range of designs and room decoration items available in the market can get anyone confused. Maintaining trendy decor every year is not an easy task. Looking for different ways to level up your Diwali decorations? Well, we are here to help you give the best look to your house on 24 October with these amazing yet simple decoration ideas:
Use decorative flowers
Flowers are a very important component of Diwali decoration. For Goddess Lakshmi and your kith and kin who will be visiting you this Diwali, make sure that you choose a decor which grabs everyone’s eyeballs. You can even use paper flowers if you want to avoid changing the natural ones regularly. Choose flowers as natural home decorative items and make your Diwali eco-friendly
Decorate the corners
Another way to decorate is by using flowers and lights together. You can make a pattern on the wall or place them around an object. The flowery lights will brighten up your home. You can even create a photo booth if there is a photo-worthy corner at your house.
Make Diyas
Lighting diyas is an integral part of Diwali rituals. However, you can give it a creative touch by first making them and then colouring each diya. You can paint them with colours of your choice and then decorate the entire house with them. This way they will appear to be even more beautiful.
Decorate with lanterns
Enhance the look of your house with lanterns. An empty glass jar can be converted into a lantern. You may draw your own designs on them to make them even better. You can place diyas or even small lights inside them.
Use paper garlands
Want a colourful vibe without opting for real flower garlands? You can use paper garlands instead.
