Diwali is one of the most significant festivals and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm every year. Celebration of the festival involves eating exotic sweets and dishes that often prove to be unhealthy for the body. Diwali is a good enough reason to knock yourself out with all the tasty high-calorie dishes. We don’t suggest you go to extremes, but inculcating some basic changes in your diet can help you go a long way. Detox helps to get rid of harmful depositions of toxins that have a negative impact on our organs at large. Detox helps to improve your blood circulation and refuels your body with nutrients.

From delectable laddoos made in desi ghee to rich luscious gravies and pooris, we all have these tempting foods that backtrack us from our fitness goals by adding extra calories. So, here we are to suggest you some ways to detox your body post-Diwali:

Eat probiotics

The idea of a post-Diwali detox is to free your system of the potential toxins that might have got deposited in the gut. Probiotics are bacteria that are necessary to maintain good gut health. Probiotic foods like yoghurt and kefir help to increase the number of good bacteria and fight harmful bacteria, which maintains optimum gut health.

Eat Vegetables

Go for 2-3 big bowls of vegetables in a day. Eat sauteed, baked or appropriately cooked veggies with light masala or tadka. Go for gobhi, beans and carrot-like vegetables.

Exercise

Working out is another great way to kick out the extra calories and toxins from the body. Simple cardio exercises will help you sweat up and along with the sweat a lot of toxins get eradicated and the same will make you feel better.

Coconut Water

Chop coconut meat (the white portion in the coconut) and add it to coconut water. Add mint leaves, lemon juice and honey to it. Blend it all and drink.

Drink water

Drinking water helps your body to get rid of excess fat and sugar. This cleans up the system so that nutrients from other foods can reach your organs. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water every day.

