Diwali, the festival of lights, is usually celebrated in a grand way and often leads to a rise in air pollution levels across the country because of firecrackers. This often causes problems for people with respiratory issues. At the time of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes very important to understand how to keep the lungs safe from poor air quality. In cold weather, the time from dawn to dusk is troublesome for kids and people with lung diseases like Asthma. Cold air is dry and can lead to inflammation of the lungs causing trouble. However, if we take some precautions and follow the below-mentioned tips, we will be able to enjoy the festive season to the fullest:

Use humidifiers and air purifiers

If the air quality outside is bad, you can modify the indoors by making use of equipment like HEPA filters and humidifiers. Alternatively, you can even use modern air conditioners that have these features.

Use masks

If we need to step out of our house, one has to wear a good quality mask, preferably N95, N99 or N100 masks which are highly efficient in filtering out the tiny particulate matter from the air.

Avoid bursting firecrackers

Avoid bursting crackers or opt for green firecrackers in case you really want to celebrate Diwali in a grand way. Bursting regular crackers is not only harmful to the environment but also for our own health.

Check air quality forecasts

Avoid going outside when the AQI ( Air Quality Index) around you falls in the bad category. You can track AQI using different apps and websites. Use it especially when you are planning to go outdoors for activities like running, or cycling or just want to sit out with your loved ones.

Avoid lighting candles and diyas

Avoid lighting candles and diyas indoors as this will help you to keep indoor pollution in check. Instead, one can use sustainable LED lights as they don’t release particulate matter but can illuminate the house beautifully.

