Onions are a part of the Allium genus of flowering plants that also includes shallots, garlic, leeks and chives. Onions are an integral part of our daily meals as even the most delicious of foods don’t taste good if they aren’t accompanied with sliced onion. The taste of an onion ranges from sweet and juicy to sharp and spicy. It often depends on the season in which people grow and consume them. A particularly valuable flavonoid in onions is quercetin, which acts like an antioxidant that may be linked to preventing cancer. Onions are cultivated and consumed all around the world. Usually served cooked, onions may be eaten raw and are used in pickles and chutneys.

If you have ever cooked in the kitchen, you know that onion is a go to ingredient there. They are an excellent source of vitamins C and B6, iron, folate, and potassium. These are also rich in manganese and offer protection against cold and flu.

Here are some of there health benefits that you need to be aware of:

Regulates blood sugar levels: If you are suffering from diabetes, onions are a very good way to regulate your blood sugar levels. The flavonoids in onions facilitate keeping the blood glucose levels stabilised. If your sugar levels are low, you might experience symptoms such as fatigue, headache, anxiety, and many other signs.

Maintains Heart Health: Onions consist of antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, and also help to reduce cholesterol levels, all of which may lower the risk of heart disease. Its anti-inflammatory properties may help in reducing high blood pressure. Quercetin is a flavonoid antioxidant that is present in onions. Since it’s a potent anti-inflammatory, it may help to reduce heart disease risk factors, like high blood pressure.

Prevents Cancer: Red onions are said to be very effective in destroying breast and colon cancer cells. Onions contain quercetin and anthocyanin that play an integral role here. Onions stimulate the pathways that provoke the cancer cells to kill themselves. These play an important role in making the environment unfavourable for cancer cells to communicate. These negatively impact their growth.

Keeps your bones healthy: Including onions in the diet is linked with improved bone density. This is because of their antioxidant properties that helps to reduce oxidative stress, which in turn reduces bone loss.

Give Good Vision: The selenium in onion helps in producing vitamin E, which in turn helps to keep painful eyes at bay. In fact, some natural eye drops even contain extracts of onion juice.

