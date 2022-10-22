Dhanteras 2022: Why is buying gold and silver considered auspicious on this day?

Marking the beginning of the Diwali festivities, Dhanteras is also considered one of the most important festivals among Hindus and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Since Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on this day, devotees also believe in purchasing gold, keeping in view that buying the item is considered auspicious. This year, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, 22 October 2022. Gold and silver items are counted among the most precious metals in India and they also hold sentimental value for people. Apart from Diwali, people also believe in buying gold and silver on other occasions.

During Diwali, the demand for gold and silver ornaments and even utensils rises greatly. Jewellery shops open from early in the morning and remain open till late at night. While this is an old tradition followed by Hindus, many may be unaware about the significance of buying gold, silver, utensils, or any such item on Dhanteras.

Read on to know why people buy gold, silver and utensils on Dhanteras.

Significance of buying gold, silver, and other such items on Dhanteras

The God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kuber and Maa Lakshmi, are believed to visit the homes of their devotees during the five days of Diwali, starting from Dhanteras. The day’s name, ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘teras’ meaning the 13th day of the Hindu calendar, also denotes Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hindu mythology, purchasing gold, silver, or any kind of utensils made of steel or brass helps to protect people from bad omens and removes negativity from life.

Apart from this, the day also revolves around the story of King Hima’s son and his newly-wed wife who was successful in saving her husband’s life by distracting Lord Yama, the God of Death by keeping lots of gold and silver, besides earthen lamps outside their house.

It is believed that Yama who came to take the prince was distracted by the gold, silver, and lamps and then by the tales that the young bride narrated. He went away without taking his life.

This is another reason why people consider buying gold and silver to be significant on the day as they believe it ensures the wellbeing of their loved ones.

