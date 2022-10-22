The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner and people are already making preparations for it. The festival begins with Dhanteras which further marks the beginning of the 5-day festival and will conclude with Bhai Dooj. That being said, Dhanteras is also considered one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus all over India. According to the Hindu calendar, it is usually observed on the Trayodashi Tithi in Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras falls on 22 October 2022, Saturday and will be celebrated till 23 October 2022, Sunday. Following this, Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October 2022, Monday.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, people perform several rituals including puja and aarti. Many also purchase lots of gold and silver as they are considered auspicious on the day. Apart from that, one of the major parts of the festival includes lighting a Diya or earthen lamp on the evening of Dhanteras. This tradition is also known as Yama Deepam or Deepdan.

Significance of Yama Deepam

According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that diyas are lit in order to please Lord Yama, the God of Death. People believe that lighting oil lamps outside the main entrance of their homes will help to ward off any kind of threats from the lives of their family members.

Yama Deepam 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, here is the Shubh Muhurat for the occasion:

Yama Deepam – Sunday, 23 October 2022

Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya – 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

Dhantrayodashi – Sunday, 23 October 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 6:02 PM on 22 October 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 6:03 PM on 23 October 2022

On the other hand, the puja muhurat of Dhanteras 2022 will begin at 7 PM and will end at 8:17 PM on 22 October 2022, Saturday. During this time, devotees worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi, both known as the God and Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Delicious sweets and delicacies are also prepared on the occasion.

