Dhanteras 2022: Five things you can buy on festive occasion

This year, the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October. “Dhan” means wealth, while “Teras” signifies the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi in the month of Kartik. The day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for shopping. To celebrate Dhanteras, Hindus all over the world worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Some people fast on this auspicious day and end it in the evening after Lakshmi puja. A ritual called the lighting of Yamadeep is conducted on Dhanteras where a lamp is placed at the entrance of the house to keep the god of death away from home. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival, here are the five things you can buy:

Gold or silver: One of the most common things that is bought is gold and silver. From coins to jewellery, it is believed that investing in these precious metals can lead to more prosperity. Brass and copper items: If you are unable to afford gold or silver, you could definitely buy something made of a shiny metal. Buying such items is also believed to bring lots of good luck and help keep negative energy away. Gomti chakra: Gomti chakra refers to a rare type of sea snail found in the river Gomati. This shell is believed to bring success and even protects the owner from the evil eye. People suggest that keeping 11 gomti chakras is one of the best ways to attract wealth to your house. Utensils: Dhanteras is a good day to buy new utensils. You should buy new utensils for your kitchen and cook the puja’s prasad in them. Some people believe that you should not bring empty vessels into the house on Dhanteras. Therefore, fill it with rice or milk and then bring it inside your home. Utensils are considered to be a sign of prosperity since they are used for cooking and feeding members of the family. Furniture, apparel, and real-estate: You may buy new furniture for the house, invest in property or buy new apparel. Each purchase is linked with luck on this day.

