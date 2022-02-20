Daily Horoscope for 20 February: Here's what the stars have in store for you this weekend

Under Sunday skies, many zodiac signs will get time to pamper themselves, but for some, the weekend could be a little emotionally charged, but dealing with it in a composed and practical manner would be the best thing to do

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here for 20 February! Under Sunday skies, many zodiac signs will get time to nurture and pamper themselves on a restful day. For some, the weekend could be a little emotionally charged, but dealing with it in a composed and practical manner would be the best thing to do.

Check out what the stars have in store for you this weekend:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

Your close ones might want to spend some solitary time today, drawing up walls around them. If your partner or best friend needs some space, do not feel bad about it. Try to redirect your emotions towards the beautiful things around you. Practice yoga, do some household chores or try a new experiment in business.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

A cosmic friction could make things little bumpy for you today. You might find it difficult to focus and feel uninspired throughout the day. Do not fret about how you feel; rather give yourself a break. Go for an outing or reach out to friends and family. Forget about your errands for some time. Seek support from your loved ones as it can help in overcoming any hardship that you might be facing.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Dear Gemini, today you will be filled with creative ideas, but may find it difficult to execute them due a harsh cosmic alliance. You may also feel unworthy or be afraid of failure. Do not let negative thoughts hit your mind and take a shot at your creative vision, no matter what the outcome reveals.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

People in romantic relationships might encounter issues today. Use some alone time and give your mind space space to sort out things. If you are single, indulge in self-care by nurturing your mind, body and soul. Your financial side will however be strong today and you will figure out new sources to gain income.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

The weekend could bring a little bit of mental disturbance. It is best to take care of your health during this time. Pay attention to your own interests and do not neglect them in trying to help others. In financial matters, avoid taking any loan. Try to behave well with your love ones.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

You might find yourself to be financially stressed this morning as chances are you have spent a bit freely earlier in this week. Avoid taking a few bucks from any one, unless you absolutely need it. You might be surrounded with feelings of insecurity but relax for a while and take time out for self-care to feel better.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Planetary alliances may cause tensions at home to bubble up. Resentment against housemates might surface, making things go sour. Take a stroll, spend time with a friend or get some fresh air to feel better. However, do not succumb to any emotional moment by sharing your grievances with anyone, especially someone who is diplomatic.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

If you have been going through any dispute, chances of getting them resolved through dialogue are good today. Students pursuing higher education will performance well soon. If you are married, you will spend a good time with your spouse today and may also gain money from your in-laws.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Your family members will be very happy with you today. Your good habits will become an inspiration for people, motivating them to imbibe some of them. Those working in private jobs may get promoted to a higher position. Remember to not measure your success with that of your co-workers as it may make you feel jealous. Keep in mind that everyone has their own journey and plenty of surprises are still in store for you.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

The morning might bring in some good news for you. Spend time with relatives and keep good relations with them. However, be wary of how much you share and avoid discussing your future plans. Those who are involved in politics should be extremely cautious of their enemies.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

Your children might show defiance today, but do not get angry and try to keep your calm. If you live in a joint family, you are likely to experience some turmoil. Pay attention to the advice given by your spouse and do not ignore it. The evening could turn out to be great as you may get a long-lost item back. On the business front, make sure to save some money.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Social media could have a negative effect on you today, triggering you to get involved in arguments. Do not waste your energy in changing the views of those with whom you are not connected emotionally. Delete or block them and prioritise your mental health. Try not to let the opinion of others get you.

